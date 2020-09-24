NASCAR’s postseason continues with the Las Vegas weekend schedule, as the Cup Series begins the Round of 12.
In addition to Cup, Las Vegas Motor Speedway will host the Xfinity Series’ playoff opener and the second race of the Truck Series’ opening round.
More: Kevin Harvick on pole for Cup race
Here is the Las Vegas weekend schedule:
(All times Eastern)
Friday, Sept. 25
Noon – 2 p.m. ET – Truck Series haulers enter (screening and equipment unload)
2 p.m. – Truck Series garage opens
2 – 8 p.m. – Truck Series garage access screening in progress
2:30 – 3 p.m. – Truck Series rookie meeting (electronic communication)
5 p.m. – Xfinity rookie meeting (electronic communication)
5:30 p.m. – Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting (electronic communication)
8:50 p.m. – Truck Series drivers report to vehicles
9 p.m.- Truck Series race; 134 laps/201 miles (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
11:30 p.m. – Truck Series haulers exit
Saturday, Sept 26.
11 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Xfinity haulers enter (screening and equipment unload)
1 p.m. – Xfinity garage opens
1 – 6:30 p.m. – Xfinity garage access screening in progress
5 p.m. – Cup rookie meeting (electronic communication)
5:30 p.m. – Cup driver-crew chief meeting (electronic communication)
7:20 p.m. – Xfinity drivers report to cars
7:30 p.m. – Xfinity race; 200 laps/300 miles (NBCSN, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
9:30 p.m. – Xfinity haulers exit
10:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. – Cup haulers enter
Sunday, Sept. 27
Noon – Cup garage opens
Noon – 6 p.m. – Cup garage access screening in progress
6:50 p.m. – Cup drivers report to cars
7 p.m. – Cup race; 267 laps/400.5 miles (NBCSN, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
11:30 p.m. – Cup haulers exit
Las Vegas weekend schedule originally appeared on NBCSports.com