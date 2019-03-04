Las Vegas was a fine race if you can separate it from the rules hype, but you can't

If you didn’t know any better, Sunday’s race at Las Vegas was a perfectly fine race won by Joey Logano, who kept his teammate Brad Keselowski at bay on the last lap.

Since you’re reading this column, you probably know better. And you were expecting a whole lot more than what you saw from the 267-lap, essentially caution-free feature in Sin City.

Sunday’s race at Vegas was the grand opening for NASCAR’s new and supposedly improved intermediate-track rules package designed to keep cars significantly closer together on track. You knew that though. You were probably expecting cars to use the draft to make slingshot passes around each other as the field ran close together throughout the entire race.

After all, you spent months hearing about the drastic changes NASCAR was making in 2019 in the name of closer racing. You figured they had to pay off in some substantial capacity. At the very least, someone had to crash.

Well, there was no payoff. At least not on Sunday.

To borrow an analogy from another sport, NASCAR was a baseball player who hit a single in its first plate appearance. That plate appearance being the 2018 spring race at Las Vegas.

But instead of being happy with a single, NASCAR spent the innings before at-bat No. 2 studying data on the opposing pitcher and changing the angle of its swing in an attempt to hit a home run. And then ended up with another single.

Singles are good. They’re only bad in the face of expectations of more.

And NASCAR was swinging for the fences on Sunday. You don’t make changes that result in drivers running nearly flat-out at a 1.5-mile track if you’re hoping for incremental differences.

To its credit, the sanctioning body admitted that the race wasn’t the most dynamic. Sunday’s race was the first since 2002 without a caution flag. No one spun or crashed and nine of the 19 lead changes came via passes on the track. The other 10 came during pit stop cycles.

By itself, the race wasn’t terrible. But you can’t judge this race by itself. NASCAR’s made that impossible with its rules changes.

“What we said from the beginning was we wanted to see the best cars still win,” NASCAR vice president Steve O’Donnell said. “We wanted the ability ‑‑ and this is an actual fact, but if you look up in Turn 2 or Turn 3 during a run and wanted to see the leader and the ability for second or third to be in that shot and have the ability to pass. We saw that. You certainly saw the last stage, 100‑lap green flag run with no cautions, top four within 2.5 seconds, so directionally I think better for sure, but not satisfied.”

That lack of satisfaction quickly disappeared in the face of spin on social media, where a spokesperson for the sanctioning body was quick to point out the number of green flag lead changes Sunday’s race had and the number of green flag passes overall.

NASCAR’s statistics in that regard are inflated by green flag pit stop cycles. Since there were no cautions outside of the two cautions for stages on Sunday, there were three green-flag pit stop cycles. It’s easy to pass cars that are pitting under green. And it’s easy to get passed when you’re pitting under green.

Last year’s race was also won by Kevin Harvick, who led over 200 of the race’s 267 laps with a car deemed illegal after the race.

O’Donnell, the man who spoke that quote above, bought into the passing statistic.

No spin-facts. Good direction. More to come hopefully as season progresses. Thanks @LVMotorSpeedway race fans! See ya in the playoffs https://t.co/G0ihHAzw8c — Steve O'Donnell (@odsteve) March 4, 2019

Expressing a lack of total satisfaction and subsequently touting a (tenuous at best) statistical record is peak modern NASCAR. In its search for greatness every week, good is never good enough. And that’s a dicey position to be in. Especially as TV viewership continues to slide.

“You know, I think it's not really up to me, right, it's the fans,” O’Donnell said when asked what would make him satisfied about the quality of racing. “You want higher ratings and you want more butts in seats ultimately. You want rivalries out there and drivers getting after it, and I think what happens in that situation is you have more passes for the lead, and you have cars closer together. So I think we're on the march to do that. I think we saw some of that today, but we can continue to improve upon it.”

