Kyle Busch won the pole for Friday night’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

This is the first of five Truck races that Busch will run this season. The pole is Busch’s 23rd in the Truck Series. He earned it with a lap of 178.678 mph.

Busch will be joined on the front row by rookie Nick Sanchez (177.608 mph). Chase Purdy qualified third at 177.608 mph, Ty Majeski qualified fourth at 176.910 mph and Hailie Deegan qualified fifth 176.661 mph. Daytona winner Zane Smith qualified seventh at 175.844 mph.

The race is scheduled to take the green flag at 9:13 p.m. ET Friday.

Las Vegas Truck starting lineup: Kyle Busch wins pole originally appeared on NBCSports.com