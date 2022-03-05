Las Vegas Truck results: Chandler Smith rallies to win

Chandler Smith held off Zane Smith in a two-lap duel to win Friday night’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Kyle Busch finished third and was followed by Stewart Friesen and Ryan Preece.

Zane Smith, who won the season-opening race at Daytona, led on the final restart with three laps to go. Chandler Smith got by to earn his third career series win in 40 starts.

Christian Eckes crashed as he attempted to block Busch from taking the lead with less than 10 laps left. Eckes finished 29th.

Chandler Smith leads the points after two races. He has 87 points. He’s followed by Zane Smith (81 points), Tanner Gray (81), Ty Majeski (71) and Ben Rhodes (69).

