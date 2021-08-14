Las Vegas Summer League: Lakers defeat Clippers in Game 3

The Los Angeles Lakers got back in the winning column Friday with a win against their city rivals.

The Lakers Las Vegas Summer League squad faced off against the L.A. Clippers and won a game that went to the final seconds, 86-84.

After a low-scoring affair through the first quarter, both teams picked it up a notch in the second. Austin Reaves drilled a three for the Lakers near the buzzer to take a 44-37 lead at halftime.

But in the second half, the Clippers took over and came back to take a lead for the first time since the opening quarter. Though the Clippers outscored the Lakers overall in the second half, the Lakers edged out a win by two points.

Vic Law led the Lakers in points again as he did in Game 2 against the New York Knicks; he scored 15 points in this game (3-of-5 3P) and grabbed eight rebounds.

Justin Robinson dropped 13 points on 4-of-8 shooting overall with three rebounds and three assists. Devontae Cacok and Trevelin Queen each scored 12 to round out the double-digit scorers.

Chaundee Brown put up five points (2-of-7 shooting) and five rebounds. Austin Reaves added nine points (3-of-11 shooting) to go with three steals and three rebounds. Mac McClung had two points (1-of-5 shooting) and three assists.

Game 4 is Saturday, Aug. 4 at 7:00 p.m. PST against Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons on ESPN 2.