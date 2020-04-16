Las Vegas Raiders want to “rebuild” Marcus Mariota from the ground up

The 2019 NFL season for former Oregon quarterback Marcus Mariota was one year in his career that he likely wishes he could forget about.

For the first time since being drafted by the Tennessee Titans in 2015, Mariota was benched midway through the season in favor of Ryan Tannehill. With constant injuries and inconsistent play, it seemed the Titans were ready to move on from the 2014 Heisman Trophy winner.

The Raiders, however, still think Mariota has some juice left in the tank.

In March, they signed him to the most lucrative backup quarterback contract in the NFL, a two-year, $17.5 million contract to back-up starter Derek Carr. Although Carr may have the starting job, it seems now that he may be challenged once spring training gets underway.

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden and general manager Mike Mayock are known Mariota fans. They have been on his case since he won the Heisman Trophy in 2014 while at Oregon. The two have a strong belief that they can rebuild and shape Mariota back to his former self.

In a teleconference call on Monday, Mayock said, despite having a rough last two season, that he still believes in Mariota.

He knew that both of us believed in him coming out and still believe in him. He's got to get healthy, We've got to rebuild him a little bit, get his confidence back, build him up from the ground up. It's going to take a little while, I think, just to get him healthy and where he wants to be.

Carr is entering his 3rd season in Gruden's system, but he hasn't truly played at the level to secure himself as the long-term solution at quarterback. This season, he'll get that chance again to prove himself. With the Raiders planning to put everything around him and adding more depth at the receiver position in this year's draft, this will be the year to determine if he is their guy or not.

Story continues

He'll get that chance again in 2020 with the Raiders planning to put everything around him necessary to determine whether or not he's the guy. That will include adding at least one, and probably two, wide receivers in the NFL draft.

Carr will certainly be pushed for the first time in his six-year career, knowing that the Raiders now have a legitimate option at the position if he struggles or sustains an injury.

With Carr as the starter, Mariota will have the ability to get healthy without feeling the pressure of trying to hold onto his job. This gives him all the time in the world to build that confidence back up once again and be ready at a moment's notice when need be.

Mariota has all the talent to certainly be a great NFL quarterback like he was with the Titans. Certainly being healthy and having a team that believes in him helps, too. Which is something Gruden and Mayock certainly have.

Las Vegas Raiders want to rebuild Marcus Mariota from the ground up originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest