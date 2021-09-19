Las Vegas Raiders vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Live stream, time, date, odds, how to watch

The Las Vegas Raiders, coming over a thrilling overtime victory on Monday night over the Baltimore Ravens, try to make it two in a row against the AFC North when they travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers.

Derek Carr threw for 435 yards, including a 31-yard touchdown pass Zay Jones in overtime to give the Raiders a 33-27 win as they overcame an early two-touchdown deficit.

Pittsburgh is coming off its own impressive victory in Week 1, a 23-16 road triumph over the Buffalo Bills. All-Pro T.J. Watt had two sacks and a forced fumble for the Steelers, and the special teams cashed in, scoring on blocked punt return.

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) celebrates during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard park, N.Y., Sunday Sept. 12, 2021.

Here's everything you need to know for Sunday:

What time does Raiders vs. Steelers start?

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET

What TV channel is Raiders vs. Steelers on?

The game will be broadcast on CBS.

How can I watch Raiders vs. Steelers online via live stream?

Fans can also watch the game on the CBS Sports app and FuboTV.

What are the odds for Raiders vs. Steelers?

The Steelers are 5.5-point favorites with the over/under at 46.5 points, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Raiders vs. Steelers live stream, time, TV info, how to watch, odds