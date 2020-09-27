Las Vegas Raiders vs. New England Patriots live stream, NFL football predictions, odds, TV channel, start time

The Las Vegas Raiders will make the cross country trip to take on the New England Patriots on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. The Raiders are coming into this contest undefeated after a strong showing on Monday Night Football. The Patriots are coming off a heartbreaking last-minute loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday night.

Can the Raiders come into Foxborough and knock off Cam Newton and the Patriots? Tune in and find out, you will find everything you need to know to watch the game below!

Las Vegas Raiders vs. New England Patriots

When: Sunday, September 27

Sunday, Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Prediction: The Raiders have looked good in the first two games of the season, today they will take on a New England team who will be looking for a bounce-back win. Bill Belichick is good at those, can they cover is the question. I like the points with the Raiders even if the Pats win.

Bet: Raiders +6.5

NFL Football Odds and Betting Lines

NFL odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds last updated Sunday at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. New England Patriots (-6.5)

O/U: 46.5

