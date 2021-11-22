Las Vegas Raiders vs. Dallas Cowboys picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 12 game?

The Las Vegas Raiders and Dallas Cowboys play Thursday in a Week 12 NFL game.

Which team will get the victory?

Check out these NFL Week 12 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 2:30 p.m. MST time on CBS.

The Cowboys are a 6.5-point favorite in the game.

Pro Football Network: Cowboys 21, Raiders 17

Ben Rolfe writes: "Both of these offenses looked flat-out bad this week. What should have been an exciting game between two playoff contenders now feels like it is a case of whoever does not play worse on offense will win. The Cowboys could be without both Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb, but they should still have too much for the Raiders."

Sportsnaut: Cowboys 37, Raiders 27

Vincent Frank writes: "Both teams are coming off ugly Week 11 losses and have to play Thanksgiving on a short week. Despite Dallas being without Amari Cooper (COVID-19 protocols) and potentially CeeDee Lamb (concussion), we're going with the home team here. Simply put, the Raiders are in the midst of their typical second half meltdown."

The Game Day: Cowboys 34, Raiders 24

Anthony Cervino writes: "The key to this game for both teams will be defense. While the Raiders have played well at times, they give up points at a 25.6 PPG rate. If the Raiders are not at their best and fail to pressure Dak Prescott, they’ll be in for a long day. The Dallas defense, surprisingly, is ranks No. 10 in fewest points surrendered per game at a 21.7 rate. They are also fifth in takeaways with 17. If the Cowboys show up on both sides of the ball and play the way they have been (outside of the Broncos loss), they will have no issues pulling out a convincing win on Thanksgiving."

Draft Kings: Take the Raiders with the points against Cowboys in Week 12

Chet Gresham writes: "The Cowboys will look to bounce back at home on Thanksgiving day. If the Raiders weren’t playing so poorly at the moment, I’d be all in on them to win this game, but as it is, I think seven points is too much to give this week. The Cowboys will be without Amari Cooper and there is a good chance they’ll be without CeeDee Lamb. Ezekiel Elliott is playing through a knee injury at the moment and this quick turnaround is going to be tough on the team. I like the Cowboys to win, but the Raiders to keep it close."

Can Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys bounce back against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 12 of the NFL season?

Fansided: Cowboys 31, Raiders 17

Peter Panacy writes: "Las Vegas’ offense has gone flat over the last three weeks, having scored just 16 points in Week 9 against the New York Giants, 14 points against the Chiefs a week ago and then the 13 points at home versus Cincy. True, Dallas wasn’t able to do much, offensively, against Kansas City either, but it’s not hard to see why the betting odds favor Prescott’s squad instead of the Raiders here. Las Vegas is rapidly trending in the wrong direction, while the Cowboys probably just hit a small road bump."

Fansided: Cowboys 24, Raiders 10

Brad Weiss writes: "Las Vegas is struggling big time heading into this matchup, and I do not believe it gets any better coming into Dallas on a short week. The Cowboys are pretty banged up heading into this matchup and are dealing with some stars out due to COVID protocols, but they should have enough firepower to get it done at home."

FiveThirtyEight.com: Cowboys have a 76% win probability

The site gives the Raiders a 24% win probability in the NFL Week 12 game.

ESPN: Cowboys have a 75% chance to win

The site's Football Power Index gives the Raiders a 24.8% chance to pick up the victory in the Week 12 NFL game.

