Raiders lineman Trent Brown rocks unique Black Lives Matter facemask vs. Colts

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Trent Brown made quite the statement with his helmet on Sunday.

For a matchup against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium, Brown broke out a special Black Lives Matter facemask that featured a raised fist in the center of the cage.

Entering Sunday’s game, Brown played in just two games this season. He was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday. The 27-year-old, who signed a four-year, $66 million deal with the team in 2019, was hospitalized before a game against the Cleveland Browns on Nov. 1 after a pregame IV resulted in an air embolism, a mistake that could have been fatal.

Sunday marked his first game back since the incident.

Is Brown’s facemask legal?

Though Brown’s statement is one of plenty that have been made by players around the NFL in support of the Black Lives Matter movement this season, it’s easily among the most creative.

But is it legal? That’s unclear.

According to league rules, players are prohibited from “conveying personal messages in writing or illustration” on their helmets or jerseys unless it’s approved by the NFL ahead of time. It also doesn’t allow players to display messages that “relate to political activities or causes, other non-football events, causes or campaigns, or charitable causes or campaigns.”

It’s unknown how the league officially categorizes Black Lives Matter — whether a “political” or a football-related event — though it did officially come out in support of the movement over the summer. If Brown didn’t get permission ahead of time, he likely violated the rules on it regardless.

Either way, Brown’s message was conveyed loud and clear.

