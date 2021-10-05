Las Vegas Raiders strike twice in third quarter against the Chargers

The Las Vegas Raiders came out with purpose in the third quarter Monday night against the Los Angeles Chargers.

In front of a pro-Raiders crowd despite being a Chargers home game at SoFi Stadium, the Silver and Black crowd was silenced as LV fell behind 21-0.

Things changed dramatically as Derek Carr completed 9-of-10 passes on back-to-back drives after the break that wound up with Raider touchdowns.

First, Carr found Hunter Renfrow with a 10-yard pass to complete an 11-play, 79-yard drive.

The Raiders got the ball back and started to march once again. They went 81 yards in 6 plays. The drive took less than three minutes and Las Vegas found paydirt when Darren Waller went up and came down with a Carr pass for a touchdown late in the third.

The last time the Raiders won a game by trailing by 21 or more in the second half was on a Monday Night in 1988 at Denver.

They trailed 24-0 in that game and came back to win 30-27 in overtime.

Back then, they were the Los Angeles Raiders. The way SoFi sounded in the third quarter they might as well have been them again.