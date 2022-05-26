Will the Las Vegas Raiders sign QB Colin Kaepernick after a workout? Here is the latest

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick worked out for the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday afternoon and reportedly it went well.

Kaepernick, 34, last played played in the NFL in 2016 with the 49ers, then went unsigned the following season. During the 2016 season, Kaepernick kneeled as the national anthem was played before games in what he said was a protest against social injustice and police brutality.

The former Pitman High-Turlock and University of Nevada Wolfpack star has said over the years that he has been staying in shape while hoping another NFL team would give him a chance. He visited the Seattle Seahawks in 2017, but the team did not sign him.

That same year, Kaepernick filed a collusion complaint against the NFL, alleging owners conspired to keep him out of the game because of his protests. The sides later agreed to a confidential settlement.

On Colin Kaepernick’s workout with the #Raiders: Sounds like it went well and he impressed. The door is open… — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 26, 2022

Raiders owner Mark Davis recently told NBC Sports Bay Area that he would welcome Kaepernick to his team with open arms, but will leave it to general manager Dave Ziegler and head coach Josh McDaniels to decide if Kaepernick will be signed and added to the roster.

The Raiders for now have three quarterbacks who will compete to back up starter Derek Carr. They are Jarrett Stidham, Nick Mullens and rookie Chase Garbers.

“I believe in Colin Kaepernick,” Davis said. “He deserves every chance in the world to become a quarterback in the National Football League. I still stand by it. If our coaches and general manager want to bring him in or want him to be the quarterback on this team, I would welcome him with open arms.

“I think Colin is a very misunderstood human being. I’ve gotten a chance to talk to him. I never really knew Colin, and I didn’t understand him. I didn’t understand the kneeling, what that meant initially. Over time, I have learned a little bit more about it.

“I understand where he was coming from. He’s got a message for society as a whole.”

McDaniels didn’t comment on Kaepernick’s tryout after Thursday’s organized team activities.

“Just by standard procedure, we will only talk about the people that are on our team,” McDaniels said. “Dave and his staff have worked out tons of guys this spring, and we really don’t make comments about the evaluations that we’ve made; or what they look like, what they didn’t look like. They’re kind of private for us as we look at things to try to make decisions to make the team better.

“If there is an opportunity to improve the team, we said it from day one, we would look at every opportunity. He’s not the first player that we looked at; not the last one. The evaluations we make is private for us. If we make a decision to add somebody to the team then we’ll do it.

Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman, tackle Kolton Miller and defensive end Maxx Crosby were asked about bringing in Kaepernick, but declined to talk about it.

Training camp will begin in late July. in Henderson, Nevada.

In 69 games, including 58 starts, all with the 49ers, Kaepernick has thrown for 12,271 yards on 59.8% passing, with 72 touchdowns and 30 interceptions. He also ran for 2,300 yards and 13 TDs.

After taking over for Alex Smith as the starter in 2012, Kaepernick’s second season, he led the 49ers to Super Bowl XLVII, where San Francisco lost to the Baltimore Ravens 34-31.