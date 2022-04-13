Las Vegas Raiders sign QB Derek Carr to reported $121.5m three-year extension

Photograph: Ron Schwane/AP

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed their long-time starting quarterback Derek Carr to a three-year extension worth $121.5m, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.

The deal means Carr is contracted to play for the Raiders until the end of the 2025 season. Carr is a three-time Pro Bowl selection but is still the fourth-best quarterback in the AFC West. The phenomenally competitive division also includes two Super Bowl champion quarterbacks (Russell Wilson at the Denver Broncos and Patrick Mahomes at the Kansas City Chiefs) and one of the best young signal callers in the game (the Los Angeles Chargers’ Justin Herbert). However, the Raiders have strengthened their roster significantly this offseason, most notably with the addition of Carr’s college teammate Davante Adams, considered to be one of the best wide receivers in the league.

NFL Network reported Carr’s deal includes a no-trade clause.

The Raiders drafted Carr in the second-round in 2014 and the 31-year-old holds franchise records for career touchdowns (193) and passing yards (31,700). He helped lead the team to last season’s playoffs, where they lost in the wildcard round to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Carr is also admired for his leadership off the field, and helped the Raiders navigate their way through a 12-month period that saw their head coach fired over offensive emails and their star wide receiver charged over a fatal car crash.