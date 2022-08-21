Las Vegas Raiders sign former Georgia LB

NFL free agent defensive end Jordan Jenkins has signed with the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the 2022 season.

The former Georgia outside linebacker racked up 20 tackles along with 2.5 sacks in 2021 with the Houston Texans after spending his first four seasons with the New York Jets.

The No. 83 overall pick in 2016, Jenkins has appeared in 83 games in his pro career recording 204 tackles (121 solo), 25 sacks, eight passes defensed, seven forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries.

Jenkins was a forced off the edge for the Bulldogs while in Athens 2012-2015.

The former five-star recruit and Hamilton, Ga, native totaled 204 stops, 39.0 tackles for a loss, 19.0 sacks, five passes defensed, six forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire