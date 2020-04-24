Las Vegas Raiders select Henry Ruggs III in 2020 NFL Draft: The next Tyreek Hill?

With the 12th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders select Henry Ruggs III, wide receiver, Alabama!

And man, is this kid fast. Often compared to another diminutive, lightning-fast wide receiver in Tyreek Hill, Ruggs is a catch-and-run stud — but what will his fantasy impact be on a team in need of a No. 1 receiver? Andy Behrens delivers his take in the video above.

While Ruggs wasn’t an incredibly productive player in college, Andy says he’s a burner that will automatically update the Raiders’ wide receiver depth chart. Think of him as a WR4-5 for fantasy purposes in his rookie campaign. Ruggs could be a DeSean Jackson-type with Hill being his ceiling if he fulfills his potential.