Las Vegas Raiders select Henry Ruggs III with No. 12 pick in 2020 NFL Draft

Henry Ruggs III became the first wide receiver off the board as the twelfth overall pick in the draft by the Las Vegas Raiders. The wideout out of Alabama will add incredible speed to the Raiders’ offense, as his 4.27-second 40-yard dash was the fastest time at the NFL Combine this year. Las Vegas used its second first-round pick to focus on defense and add Damon Arnette, which came as a surprise since the CB wasn’t predicted to go in the first round by many mock drafts.

Round 1

No. 12: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

No. 19: Damon Arnette, CB, Ohio State

