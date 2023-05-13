Las Vegas Raiders schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18
After acquiring star wide receiver Davante Adams from the Green Bay Packers before the 2022 season, expectations were higher for the Las Vegas Raiders. Now, there is a new QB1 in town with Jimmy Garoppolo taking over the reins from Derek Carr. With the addition of Garoppolo into Head Coach Josh McDaniels’ system, how will the Raiders do? Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Raiders’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.
Raiders 2022 Record: 6-11 (missed playoffs)
Head Coach: Josh McDaniels
Key Players: Jimmy Garoppolo (QB), Josh Jacobs (RB), Davante Adams (WR)
Las Vegas Raiders schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)
Week 1: 9/10 at Denver Broncos, 4:25 PM, CBS
Week 2: 9/17 at Buffalo Bills, 1:00 PM, CBS
Week 3: 9/24 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:20 PM, NBC
Week 4: 10/1 at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 PM, CBS
Week 5: 10/9 vs. Green Bay Packers (Monday), 8:15 PM, ESPN
Week 6: 10/15 vs. New England Patriots, 4:05 PM, CBS
Week 7: 10/22 at Chicago Bears, 1:00 PM, FOX
Week 8: 10/30 at Detroit Lions (Monday), 8:15 PM, ESPN
Week 9: 11/5 vs. New York Giants, 4:25 PM, FOX
Week 10: 11/12 vs. New York Jets, 8:20 PM, NBC
Week 11: 11/19 at Miami Dolphins, 1:00 PM, CBS
Week 12: 11/26 vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 PM, CBS
Week 13: BYE WEEK
Week 14: 12/10 vs. Minnesota Vikings, 4:05 PM, FOX
Week 15: 12/14 vs. Los Angeles Chargers (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video
Week 16: 12/25 at Kansas City Chiefs, 1:00 PM, CBS
Week 17: 12/31 at Indianapolis Colts, 1:00 PM, CBS
Week 18: TBD vs. Denver Broncos, TBD, TBD
Prime-time games
Sunday Night Football: Week 3 vs. Steelers
Monday Night Football: Week 5 vs. Packers
Monday Night Football: Week 8 vs. Lions
Sunday Night Football: Week 10 vs. Jets
Thursday Night Football: Week 15 vs. Chargers
Las Vegas Raiders schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk