Las Vegas Raiders schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

After acquiring star wide receiver Davante Adams from the Green Bay Packers before the 2022 season, expectations were higher for the Las Vegas Raiders. Now, there is a new QB1 in town with Jimmy Garoppolo taking over the reins from Derek Carr. With the addition of Garoppolo into Head Coach Josh McDaniels’ system, how will the Raiders do? Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Raiders’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.

Raiders 2022 Record : 6-11 (missed playoffs)

Head Coach : Josh McDaniels

Key Players : Jimmy Garoppolo (QB), Josh Jacobs (RB), Davante Adams (WR)

Raiders 2023 NFL draft results

Las Vegas Raiders schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)

Prime-time games

Sunday Night Football: Week 3 vs. Steelers

Monday Night Football: Week 5 vs. Packers

Monday Night Football: Week 8 vs. Lions

Sunday Night Football: Week 10 vs. Jets

Thursday Night Football: Week 15 vs. Chargers

