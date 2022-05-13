Las Vegas Raiders schedule 2022: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

PFT Editorial Staff
·2 min read
In 2021, the Raiders made the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 season, but went on to suffer an early exit, losing to the Bengals in the Wild Card round. This year, they’ll have a new head coach in Josh McDaniels, the long-time Patriots offensive coordinator. Now that the full 18-week 2022 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Raiders full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more. Coverage of the latest news from around the NFL is available all year round on PFT’s Peacock channel.

Raiders schedule 2022 (all times Eastern)

  • Week 1: 9/11 at Chargers, 4:25 PM, CBS

  • Week 2: 9/18 vs. Cardinals, 4:25 PM, CBS

  • Week 3: 9/25 at Titans, 1 PM, Fox

  • Week 4: 10/2 vs. Broncos, 4:25 PM, CBS

  • Week 5: 10/10 at Chiefs, 8:15 PM, ESPN

  • Week 6: BYE

  • Week 7: 10/23 vs. Texans, 4:05 PM, CBS

  • Week 8: 10/30 at Saints, 1 PM, CBS

  • Week 9: 11/6 at Jaguars, 1 PM, CBS

  • Week 10: 11/13 vs. Colts, 4:05 PM, CBS

  • Week 11: 11/20 at Broncos, 4:05 PM, Fox

  • Week 12: 11/27 at Seahawks, 4:05 PM, CBS

  • Week 13: 12/4 vs. Chargers, 4:25 PM, CBS

  • Week 14: 12/8 at Rams, 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video

  • Week 15: 12/18 vs. Patriots, 8:20 PM, NBC

  • Week 16: 12/24 at Steelers, 8:15 PM, NFL Network

  • Week 17: 1/1 vs. 49ers, 4:05 PM, Fox

  • Week 18: 1/7 or 1/8 vs. Chiefs, TBD, TBD

Prime-time games

  • Sunday Night Football: Week 15 vs. Patriots

  • Monday Night Football: Week 5 at Chiefs

  • Thursday Night Football: Week 14 at Rams

