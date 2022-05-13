Las Vegas Raiders schedule 2022: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Las Vegas RaidersLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Josh McDanielsAmerican football coach
In 2021, the Raiders made the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 season, but went on to suffer an early exit, losing to the Bengals in the Wild Card round. This year, they’ll have a new head coach in Josh McDaniels, the long-time Patriots offensive coordinator. Now that the full 18-week 2022 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Raiders full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more. Coverage of the latest news from around the NFL is available all year round on PFT’s Peacock channel.
Raiders 2021 record: 10-7 (lost Wild Card)
Head coach: Josh McDaniels
Key players: Derek Carr (QB), Davante Adams (WR), Darren Waller (TE)
RELATED: 2022 Sunday Night Football schedule | Thanksgiving NFL schedule 2022 | Week 1 2022 NFL schedule
Raiders schedule 2022 (all times Eastern)
Week 1: 9/11 at Chargers, 4:25 PM, CBS
Week 2: 9/18 vs. Cardinals, 4:25 PM, CBS
Week 3: 9/25 at Titans, 1 PM, Fox
Week 4: 10/2 vs. Broncos, 4:25 PM, CBS
Week 5: 10/10 at Chiefs, 8:15 PM, ESPN
Week 6: BYE
Week 7: 10/23 vs. Texans, 4:05 PM, CBS
Week 8: 10/30 at Saints, 1 PM, CBS
Week 9: 11/6 at Jaguars, 1 PM, CBS
Week 10: 11/13 vs. Colts, 4:05 PM, CBS
Week 11: 11/20 at Broncos, 4:05 PM, Fox
Week 12: 11/27 at Seahawks, 4:05 PM, CBS
Week 13: 12/4 vs. Chargers, 4:25 PM, CBS
Week 14: 12/8 at Rams, 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video
Week 15: 12/18 vs. Patriots, 8:20 PM, NBC
Week 16: 12/24 at Steelers, 8:15 PM, NFL Network
Week 17: 1/1 vs. 49ers, 4:05 PM, Fox
Week 18: 1/7 or 1/8 vs. Chiefs, TBD, TBD
Prime-time games
Sunday Night Football: Week 15 vs. Patriots
Monday Night Football: Week 5 at Chiefs
Thursday Night Football: Week 14 at Rams
RELATED: 2022 NFL schedule: All 32 teams’ home openers
Las Vegas Raiders schedule 2022: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk