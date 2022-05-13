In 2021, the Raiders made the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 season, but went on to suffer an early exit, losing to the Bengals in the Wild Card round. This year, they’ll have a new head coach in Josh McDaniels, the long-time Patriots offensive coordinator. Now that the full 18-week 2022 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Raiders full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more. Coverage of the latest news from around the NFL is available all year round on PFT’s Peacock channel.

RELATED: 2022 Sunday Night Football schedule | Thanksgiving NFL schedule 2022 | Week 1 2022 NFL schedule

Raiders schedule 2022 (all times Eastern)

Week 1: 9/11 at Chargers, 4:25 PM, CBS

Week 2: 9/18 vs. Cardinals, 4:25 PM, CBS

Week 3: 9/25 at Titans, 1 PM, Fox

Week 4: 10/2 vs. Broncos, 4:25 PM, CBS

Week 5: 10/10 at Chiefs, 8:15 PM, ESPN

Week 6: BYE

Week 7: 10/23 vs. Texans, 4:05 PM, CBS

Week 8: 10/30 at Saints, 1 PM, CBS

Week 9: 11/6 at Jaguars, 1 PM, CBS

Week 10: 11/13 vs. Colts, 4:05 PM, CBS

Week 11: 11/20 at Broncos, 4:05 PM, Fox

Week 12: 11/27 at Seahawks, 4:05 PM, CBS

Week 13: 12/4 vs. Chargers, 4:25 PM, CBS

Week 14: 12/8 at Rams, 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video

Week 15: 12/18 vs. Patriots, 8:20 PM, NBC

Week 16: 12/24 at Steelers, 8:15 PM, NFL Network

Week 17: 1/1 vs. 49ers, 4:05 PM, Fox

Week 18: 1/7 or 1/8 vs. Chiefs, TBD, TBD

Prime-time games

Sunday Night Football: Week 15 vs. Patriots

Monday Night Football: Week 5 at Chiefs

Thursday Night Football: Week 14 at Rams

RELATED: 2022 NFL schedule: All 32 teams’ home openers

Las Vegas Raiders schedule 2022: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk