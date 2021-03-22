Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota planning to re-sign with Vegas

Mar. 22—The Las Vegas Raiders are expected to announce as soon as today that quarterback Marcus Mariota has signed a one-year agreement that will keep him with the team for 2021.

The 2014 Heisman Trophy winner was said to be returning to Las Vegas on Sunday from Honolulu and was not immediately available for comment. A Raiders official did not respond to a request for comment.

Mariota and the Raiders have reportedly been discussing a one-year deal, though financial terms have not been announced.

Last March Mariota signed a two-year $17.6 million free-agent deal with the Raiders after five years with the Tennessee Titans, who made him the second overall pick of the 2015 NFL Draft.

Under terms of that deal, Mariota would have been due $10.625 million for 2021 plus bonuses. With a tighter salary cap due to the impact of COVID-19, the Raiders reportedly asked Mariota to accept a restructured deal for $3 million, which would allow them to either keep him or help facilitate a trade.

Without an agreement he could have been cut though able to negotiate with prospective teams as a free agent.

Due to injuries, Mariota played in just one game in 2020, but it was an eye-opening performance against the Chargers. Coming off the bench in place of injured starter Derek Carr, Mariota completed 17 of 28 passes for 226 yards and a touchdown and ran for nine times for 88 yards and a touchdown, reaffirming the abilities that prompted head coach Jon Gruden and the Raiders to go after him.