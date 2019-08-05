Las Vegas Raiders to play in Allegiant Stadium

The Raiders’ next stadium has its name: Allegiant Stadium.

After months of reports that the Las Vegas-based Allegiant Travel Co. was in talks to put its name on the stadium, the team made it official today.

“We’re thrilled that our future home will be known as Allegiant Stadium,” Raiders President Marc Badain said in a statement. “As the hometown airline, Allegiant is the perfect partner to showcase the incredible support we continue to receive from the Southern Nevada community. We are grateful to all involved who worked diligently to make Allegiant Stadium a reality.”

The stadium is currently under construction, and the Raiders will move in next year. In addition to Raiders home games, Allegiant Stadium will be home to college football games including the Pac-12 Championship Game and the Las Vegas Bowl.