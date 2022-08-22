Las Vegas Raiders planning to release former Alabama RB Kenyan Drake

The Las Vegas Raiders are planning on parting ways with former Crimson Tide running back, Kenyan Drake, one year into his two-year $14.5 million deal. Drake was never able to establish himself in a backfield that also featured former Alabama star, Josh Jacobs.

In one year with the Raiders, Drake posted 63 carries for 254 yards and two scores. He was a bigger receiving threat though as he had 30 receptions for 291 yards and a score.

Drake will now be looking for a new home with the season less than three weeks away. He is entering his eighth season in the league and will be a nice pickup for someone this close to the start of the season.

Unfortunately, Drake broke his ankle during the Raiders 2021 campaign against the Washington Football Team in Week 13 and is eager to show that he is back and better than ever.

The #Raiders plan to release veteran RB Kenyan Drake, per source. pic.twitter.com/4qFTc9ogbX — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 22, 2022

