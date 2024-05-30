Las Vegas Raiders OTA news: 12 players miss practice on Wednesday

The Raiders wrapped up their third week of OTA practices on Wednesday and they will have one more week of sessions before minicamp starts in June. The practice on Wednesday was open to the media, which means that we were able to find out who attended practice and those who didn’t.

According to Tashan Reed of The Athletic, the Raiders had 12 players who did not practice on Wednesday, including Davante Adams and Kolton Miller. The good news is that Miller was working off to the side, indicating that he’ll return to the field soon as he is rehabbing an injury.

It’s important to remember that the OTAs are just voluntary and the players aren’t required to participate. The Raiders are also being very careful not to overwork players who are rehabbing from injuries.

With minicamp set to start on June 11, we will have a better idea of where everyone is heading into the 2024 season health-wise. Overall, the Raiders’ participation has been very good this offseason under new head coach Antonio Pierce.

Related

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire