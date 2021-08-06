The Las Vegas Raiders now have 4 former Alabama RB’s on roster

The Las Vegas Raiders franchise is no stranger to drafting and/or signing former Crimson Tide players. in fact, most of the NFL has at least one player on roster that spent their college days in Tuscaloosa. However, the Raiders may have taken it to the next level.

Today, the Raiders’ official social media accounts announced the signing of free agent running back Bo Scarbrough, a Tuscaloosa native and former Alabama running back.

Scarbrough joining the Raiders is interesting because he is the fourth, yes No. 4, running back to join Las Vegas.

The team drafted Josh Jacobs back in 2019 NFL draft. They then signed Kenyan Drake early on in the 2021 offseason. They just recently, on Aug. 3, brought in B.J. Emmons, who joined the Crimson Tide in 2016, but transferred to FAU after his freshman season. Today, they announce the signing of Scarbrough.

There’s still time before the 2021 season for changes to be made to the roster; but at this time, Raiders are seemingly very fond of the Alabama running back room.

