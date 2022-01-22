Raiders CB Nate Hobbs cited for driving 110 mph on freeway in Las Vegas following DUI charge

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs has found himself in more trouble.

Hobbs, less than two weeks after he was arrested on a DUI charge, was cited for driving more than 100 mph on a Las Vegas freeway, according to 8NewsNow .

Hobbs was reportedly pulled over on I-215 in Las Vegas around 11:45 a.m. on Sunday. He was issued a citation for driving 110 mph in a 65-mph zone. Hobbs was not arrested on a reckless driving charge, though his car was reportedly towed.

Hobbs was arrested earlier this month in Las Vegas on a driving under the influence charge. Police allegedly found Hobbs asleep at the wheel on a parking lot exit ramp at the Cromwell Hotel on the Las Vegas Strip, and booked him into the Clark County Detention Center around 6:30 a.m. that morning after he failed sobriety tests.

Hobbs recorded 74 total tackles and had one interception for the Raiders this season, his first with the team after they selected him with the No. 167 overall pick in the draft. Hobbs played for the Raiders after his arrest, and he had eight total tackles in the Raiders’ wild-card loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last weekend.

Hobbs’ two incidents come just months after former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was arrested and charged with DUI resulting in death . Ruggs allegedly was driving his car 156 mph on a residential Las Vegas street in November before he collided into another vehicle, killing 23-year-old Tina Tintor and her dog. Ruggs is currently on house arrest.