Las Vegas Raiders Marcus Mariota returns to practice from IR

After three weeks of being on injured reserve, Las Vegas Raiders have designated quarterback Marcus Mariota to be able to return to practice.

Mariota, spent the first three weeks of the season on injured reserve with what was reported to be a pectoral injury.

Marcus Mariota has returned to practice and we have signed De’Mornay Pierson-El to the practice squad.



In a corresponding move, we have released DeShone Kizer from the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/mnCkZedmrv — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) September 30, 2020

Despite returning to practice, Mariota will have to wait to see the field.

Per 2020 NFL rules, a player who is brought to practice after being on the injured list must be placed on the active roster for 21 days, or else they are not eligible for the rest of the 2020 season.

Essentially, Mariota will have to wait for three more games for even the Raiders to potentially give him a shot at the starting quarterback job.

The Raiders are 2-1 so far this season with Carr still at the helm for the offense.

Head coach Jon Gruden has been an avid fan of Mariota for some time now, and could potentially give the former Heisman Trophy winner some playing time if Carr starts to slip further along during the season.

Only time will tell if Mariota sees the field this season for the Raiders.