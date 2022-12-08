Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch, Thursday, December 8

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams Prediction Game Preview

Las Vegas Raiders vs Los Angeles Rams How To Watch

Date: Thursday, December 8

Game Time: 8:15 ET

Venue: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Las Vegas Raiders (5-7), Los Angeles Rams (3-9)

Why Las Vegas Raiders Will Win

Call it a hangover effect, call it bad luck, or just call it a hot mess, but the Rams are in a total free fall with no real hope of getting out of it.

The stars are hurt, the offense is a shadow of its Super Bowl self, and the defense is giving it a go but can’t do much of anything meaningful against anyone who can throw.

On the flip side, the Raiders have won three straight with two thrilling overtime victories and a strong performance to get by the Chargers. Basically, they’re the trending-up opposite of the Rams.

Davante Adams has gone off, there’s a terrific balance to the attacks and the defense has ben a rock against the run. The Raiders are now 4-1 when allowing fewer than 100 rushing yards this season and 1-6 when they give up more.

However …

Why Los Angeles Rams Will Win

The Rams are running well.

They’re losing, but Cam Akers has revived his season, the O is getting a little production on the ground from the quarterback, and overall the attack has hit 116 yards or more in each of the last three games.

The bigger key is the Thursday night aspect. Las Vegas is playing well, but it’s a dinged up team that’s gutting it out in certain spots. It’s nothing like the problems the Rams are having, but the legs are a bit fresher – at least in the backfield.

The run defense has been strong – this is the spot where Josh Jacobs might finally cool down a tad – it’s possible to throw on the Raider secondary, and …

What’s Going To Happen

No, Baker Mayfield isn’t expected to swoop in and save the day quite yet for the Rams.

Again, even with the wins, it’s been a bit of a grind for the Raiders with the two road overtime wins and tough battle after tough battle. This will be the fifth road game in seven dates, and the short week matters here.

The Rams might be sputtering, but they’re keeping games close. The running game and a prideful day from the defense allow them to slip out with a tight, low-scoring win to end the skid.

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams Prediction, Line

Los Angeles 24, Raiders 23

Line: Raiders -6.5, o/u: 42.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams Must See Rating: 3

