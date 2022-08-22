Las Vegas Raiders LB Jordan Jenkins is out for the season

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jordan Jenkins will miss the 2022 NFL season. Jenkins suffered a torn ACL in the Raiders’ preseason victory over the Miami Dolphins. Jenkins has been placed on injured reserve.

Jordan Jenkins played college football at the University of Georgia from 2012-2015. Jenkins recorded 19.0 sacks during his career with the Bulldogs.

Jenkins has six years of NFL experience, but is expected to be out for the season. The New York Jets selected Jenkins in the third round of the 2016 NFL draft. The former Georgia star spent five seasons in New York before signing with the Texans in the 2021 NFL offseason.

Former New York Jets outside linebacker Jordan Jenkins is out for the season. Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Jenkins played in 11 games last season as a reserve pass rusher for the Houston Texans. He recorded 2.5 sacks and 20 total tackles.

Houston recently released Jenkins, who was battled a strained calf, after they activated him from the physically unable to perform list. Jenkins had just signed with the Raiders to help strengthen their outside linebackers room. Unfortunately, he tore his ACL in his first game with the Raiders. Las Vegas may look to sign another NFL veteran to improve its pass rush.

Las Vegas Raiders outside linebacker Jordan Jenkins, a former Texans and Jets player, was placed on injured reserve due to knee injury diagnosed as a torn ACL, according to league sources @PFN365 #Raiders — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 21, 2022

