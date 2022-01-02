Las Vegas Raiders keep playoff hopes alive. What they still must do to reach postseason

Just one more win for the Las Vegas Raiders and they will clinch an NFL playoff spot for the first time since 2016.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr picked up his 29th game-winning drive after Daniel Carlson made a 33-yard field goal for a 23-20 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

In addition to remaining in position to end the franchise’s postseason drought, the Raiders also clinched their first winning season since 2016.

A win next Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers means the Raiders will be the AFC’s sixth seed.

The big play came in the final minute, when Carr connected with Hunter Renfrow for 24 yards. Initially, the referees ruled it a 48-yard touchdown, but replays showed the defender touched Renfrow’s cleat and he was ruled down by contact.

“When the game is on the line like that, I’m just trying to keep every play alive as long as I can,” Carr said. “I saw Hunter and he stayed with me, just like he did on the touchdown (last week). I can create and extend the play a little longer when I get outside. Hunter stuck with me and made a heck of a catch. They touched his shoe, which ending up helping us because (the Colts) had to use their timeouts. It was a good thing.”

Carr completed 24 of 31 passes for 255 yards, including the winning drive when he threw for 51 yards.

While the offense deserves credit for the win, the other side of the ball under the direction of defensive coordinator Gus Bradley also stood out.

The Raiders did not give up explosive plays.

Indianapolis quarterback Carson Wentz was limited to 148 passing yards and Jonathan Taylor finished with 108 yards and a 1-yard touchdown.

Las Vegas had eight quarterback hits, led by defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, who finished with four.

On the Colts’ last drive, the Raiders defense bent but limited Indianapolis to a field goal that forced a 20-20 tie with just under 2 minutes remaining.

Carr and the offense then set up another Carlson game-winner.

“Derek did a good job extending the play,” Renfrow said. “A lot of people been on him about that. It’s all about the first step and if you can see it right before the DB does and Derek can find you, then you have a good formula for success.”

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow celebrates with teammate quarterback Derek Carr after catching an 11-yard touchdown pass during the second half of an NFL game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Indianapolis.

The Raiders head back home, looking for that postseason clincher against the Chargers, who defeated Las Vegas 28-14 at SoFi Stadium.