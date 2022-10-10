Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs : Live stream, date, time, odds, how to watch

The Kansas City Chiefs (3-1) are set to host their AFC West rival Las Vegas Raiders (1-3) in another primetime game after getting some sweet revenge on Tom Brady.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs improved to 3-1 on the season with a 41-31 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who defeated Kansas City in Super Bowl 55.

Mahomes threw for 249 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. His 11 touchdowns on the season are tied atop the league leaderboard.

The Raiders got the monkey off their back last week, picking up their first win of the season over the Denver Broncos after opening the year with three consecutive losses.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr threw for 188 yards and picked up 40 yards on the ground, but he didn't find the end zone. The same cannot be said about running back Josh Jacobs, who picked up two touchdowns and a career-high 175 total yards.

The Chiefs have won the last three matchups against the Raiders.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates after Sunday night's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Here's everything you need to know for Monday's Chiefs-Raiders game:

What time does Raiders at Chiefs start?

Kickoff is set for Monday, Oct. 10 at 8:15 p.m. ET from Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO.

What TV channel is Raiders at Chiefs on?

The game will be shown nationally on ESPN with Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst) and Lisa Salters (sidelines) on the call.

How can I watch Raiders at Chiefs online via live stream?

The game can be streamed live on the ESPN app, ESPN+ or FuboTV.

What are the odds for Raiders at Chiefs?

The Chiefs are 6.5-point favorites with the over/under is 50.5 points, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

