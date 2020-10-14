Las Vegas Raiders to host 2022 Pro Bowl, NFL cancels 2021 game

On Wednesday, the NFL announced that, while there will still be Pro Bowl rosters this year, they are canceling the 2021 Pro Bowl game and replacing it with “a variety of engaging activities”.

At the same time, the league announced that next year’s game will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

It’s just the latest in the league’s ongoing attempts to show off their new market in Las Vegas. They had scheduled the 2020 draft festivities there, but they were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so they will be back for the 2022 draft.

They will also be holding the Super Bowl in Las Vegas in the coming years, as early as 2025.

This season marks the first-ever for the Las Vegas Raiders. After the preseason was canceled this year, the first game at the new Allegiant Stadium occurred September 21 against the New Orleans Saints.

Thus far they have played two games at the stadium, both without fans, which could be the case all season. The Mountain West season is also back on which means the UNLV football team could soon play at the stadium as well.

The Pac-12 Championship game was scheduled to take place there as well, but it was pulled when the season was temporarily suspended and it has yet to be announced where it will take place now.

