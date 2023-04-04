Las Vegas Raiders hire two-time Super Bowl champion receiver Danny Amendola as assistant coach

The Las Vegas Raiders aren’t done adding former New England Patriots to the team this offseason.

This time, they’ll add a former player to the coaching staff.

Two-time Super Bowl champion Danny Amendola, who retired last July, is joining the Raiders as a coaching assistant/returns, according to the coaching staff roster on their website.

Amendola, who helped the Patriots win Super Bowls 49 and 51, will reunite with Raiders coach Josh McDaniels.

Danny Amendola played in the NFL for 13 seasons.

Amendola spent 13 seasons in the NFL as a receiver and returner, his first four with the St. Louis Rams from 2009-12. McDaniels was the Rams offensive coordinator in 2011.

McDaniels and Amendola worked together during Amendola’s five-year stint with the Patriots from 2013-17, when McDaniels was Bill Belichick’s offensive coordinator.

As much as Amendola was a reliable receiver, he led the NFL with 66 returns and 1,618 kick return yards as a rookie in 2009. He also led the league with a 12.0 yards per punt return average in 2015.

Amendola’s experience includes 1,860 punt return yards, 3,590 kick return yards and 6,212 receiving yards on 617 receptions. He had 24 touchdowns, with none in the return game.

Amendola becomes another former Patriots player to join the Raiders after the team welcomed quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo and Brian Hoyer and receiver Jakobi Meyers this offseason.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Danny Amendola, two-time Super Bowl champion, joins Raiders staff