Las Vegas Raiders fans call for Marcus Mariota after Derek Carr is sacked three times

It’s only been two weeks since the NFL season began, but Las Vegas Raiders fans are already at odds with Derek Carr.

As the Raiders took on Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints for Monday Night Football, all eyes were on Carr, who has made it clear he’s tired of being disrespected.

As the 29-year-old took center stage in Week 2, he had an opportunity to prove his pundits wrong. Instead, he did this:

Derek Carr: I’m tired of the disrespect



also Derek Carr: pic.twitter.com/FOrc7FqMSE — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) September 22, 2020

Carr was sacked three times in the first quarter for the first time in his NFL career, per ESPN Stats. He became the first Raiders QB since Jason Campbell in 2010 at Tennessee to be sacked three times in the opening quarter.

After Carr’s dismal performance, Raiders fans were calling upon Coach Jon Gruden to put Marcus Mariota in.

I can't imagine what Mariota looked like in practice to be sitting behind this... https://t.co/xMwcKJ30yD — Jerel Bawayan (@jerelffdynasty1) September 22, 2020

Serious question- how long til we see Mariota — lindsey ok (@lindseyyok) September 22, 2020

Yall looked at me funny when I said Mariota is playing by week 7 — Jason Maples (@JJMaples55_MST) September 22, 2020

Carr seems like a good dude.. but they’re gonna put Mariota in sooner or later.. DC just doesn’t wanna sling it, and scared money dont make money.



Remember this tweet when Marcus resurrects his career in LV. — Curtis Anderson 🐺 (@CurtisxAnderson) September 22, 2020

When do raiders fans start calling for the uso Mariota to come in cause when you’re used to watching magic in Russ, Carr just doesn’t look special. — H3INZ57 (@H3INZ57) September 22, 2020

I'm just waiting patiently until Jon Gruden does the right thing and puts in my guy, Marcus Mariota. — Dhruv Koul (@DhruvKoul) September 22, 2020

Marcus Mariota can make these throws — Josh Jacobs Stan (@dub_rgt) September 22, 2020

Put Mariota in ive seen enough — Zion (@leedsinfidel) September 22, 2020

The problem? Mariota has been on the Injured Reserve list since Sept. 8, just days before the start of the regular season. The Raiders never revealed the reason for why they placed their backup quarterback on IR, but several reports suggest it was a pectoral strain. He’ll be out at least the first three games, per league rules.

While it’d be thrilling to see the former Oregon standout shine in Sin City, fans will have to wait to see if Carr can once again win over Raider Nation.

He’s off to a solid start. Carr redeemed himself in the second quarter with touchdowns to fullback Alec Ingold and Zay Jones as the Raiders tied it up with the Saints 17-all ahead of halftime of Monday Night Football.