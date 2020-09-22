Las Vegas Raiders fans call for Marcus Mariota after Derek Carr is sacked three times

Lindsey Wisniewski

Las Vegas Raiders fans call for Marcus Mariota after Derek Carr is sacked three times originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

It’s only been two weeks since the NFL season began, but Las Vegas Raiders fans are already at odds with Derek Carr.

As the Raiders took on Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints for Monday Night Football, all eyes were on Carr, who has made it clear he’s tired of being disrespected.

As the 29-year-old took center stage in Week 2, he had an opportunity to prove his pundits wrong. Instead, he did this:

Carr was sacked three times in the first quarter for the first time in his NFL career, per ESPN Stats. He became the first Raiders QB since Jason Campbell in 2010 at Tennessee to be sacked three times in the opening quarter.

After Carr’s dismal performance, Raiders fans were calling upon Coach Jon Gruden to put Marcus Mariota in.

The problem? Mariota has been on the Injured Reserve list since Sept. 8, just days before the start of the regular season. The Raiders never revealed the reason for why they placed their backup quarterback on IR, but several reports suggest it was a pectoral strain. He’ll be out at least the first three games, per league rules.

While it’d be thrilling to see the former Oregon standout shine in Sin City, fans will have to wait to see if Carr can once again win over Raider Nation.

He’s off to a solid start. Carr redeemed himself in the second quarter with touchdowns to fullback Alec Ingold and Zay Jones as the Raiders tied it up with the Saints 17-all ahead of halftime of Monday Night Football.  