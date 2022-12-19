Las Vegas Raiders escape after lateral goes horribly wrong for New England Patriots

A disastrous mistake cost the New England Patriots in Las Vegas.

With one second remaining in regulation and the game all knotted up at 24 apiece, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones handed the football off to running back Rhamondre Stevenson on the New England 44-yard line in a play seemingly set up to force overtime.

Stevenson scampered into Raiders territory and lateraled the football to wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. Meyers was unable to find space to run with the football, so instead of going down to conceded overtime, Meyers inexplicably threw the football across the field right into the hands of Raiders pass rusher Chandler Jones. Jones caught the lateral, stiff-armed Patriots quarterback Matt Jones on the way to a game-winning 48-yard fumble recovery and score.

Nearly the entire Raiders team rushed Jones as he crossed the goal line to give Las Vegas a 30-24 victory.

NFL PLAYOFF PICTURE: Chiefs wrap up AFC West, but Cowboys need help to clinch

MORE: NFL's Week 15 features wild finishes, nailbiters for some of league's best teams

NFL NEWSLETTER: Sign up now to get football news delivered to your inbox

The Raiders' Chandler Jones runs over Patriots quarterback Mac Jones en route to the winning touchdown.

To make matters worse, New England’s lose dropped the team outside of the AFC playoff race. The Patriots (7-7) are eighth in the conference — a game behind the Los Angeles Chargers (8-6) and Miami Dolphins (8-6) — with three games remaining.

Belichick: We had too many mistakes and too many bad plays to win pic.twitter.com/gQ6h6MBEH0 — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) December 19, 2022

The win improved the Raiders to 6-8 on the season. Las Vegas has won four of its last five games.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Patriots lateral goes for winning Raiders touchdown by Chandler jones