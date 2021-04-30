Las Vegas Raiders draft picks 2021: Round-by-round selections
Here is a 2021 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Las Vegas Raiders:
Round 1 (No. 17 overall) - Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama: Maybe a bit of a reach this early, Leatherwood will certainly fill a need for Vegas after GM Mike Mayock traded 60% of his starting offensive line in March. The 2020 Outland Trophy winner could plug in at guard or right tackle after playing inside and outside for 'Bama. Draft tracker
Round 2 (48)
Round 3 (79, from Cardinals)
Round 3 (80)
Round 4 (121)
Round 5 (162, from Dolphins)
Round 5 (167, from Seahawks)
Round 6 (200)
Las Vegas Raiders' last five top draft picks:
2020 (No. 12 overall): Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama
2019 (No. 4 overall): Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson
2018 (No. 15 overall): Kolton Miller, OT, UCLA
2017 (No. 24 overall): Gareon Conley, CB, Ohio State
2016 (No. 14 overall): Karl Joseph, S, West Virginia
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Raiders picks in 2021 NFL draft: Round-by-round by Las Vegas