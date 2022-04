Las Vegas Raiders draft picks 2022: Round-by-round selections

Associated Press

At their place of business, which just happens to be Allegiant Stadium, Darren Waller and Clelin Ferrell welcomed 100 members of nearby Air Force bases for a Thursday pre-draft luncheon and discussion. Waller and Ferrell seemed as much — or more — in awe of the service members as the men and women of the military were of the two Las Vegas Raiders. Brought together by USAA, which sponsors the Salute to Service award given annually to an NFL player for his dedication to the military, both players spoke of their deep appreciation for what American soldiers do on a daily basis.