Las Vegas Raiders draft picks 2023: Round-by-round selections
Here is a 2023 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Las Vegas Raiders:
Round 1 (No. 7 overall)
Round 2 (38)
Round 3 (70)
Round 3 (100, special compensatory from Chiefs through Giants)
Round 4 (109)
Round 5 (141)
Round 5 (144, from Falcons)
Round 5 (174, compensatory)
Round 6 (204, from Cowboys)
Round 6 (214, compensatory)
Round 7 (220, from Cardinals)
Round 7 (231, from Patriots)
Las Vegas Raiders' last five top draft picks:
2022 (No. 90 overall): Dylan Parham, OG, Memphis
2021 (No. 17 overall): Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama
2020 (No. 12 overall): Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama
2019 (No. 4 overall): Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson
2018 (No. 15 overall): Kolton Miller, OT, UCLA
