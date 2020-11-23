Derek Carr was caught mean-mugging on Sunday Night Football, and fans had all the jokes
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was spotted looking, well, angry on the sidelines during their 35-31 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday night.
Obviously, fans at home couldn’t resist making all of the jokes about it on Twitter.
when everyone memes Justin Herbert for having your haircut pic.twitter.com/voQ9FRC4KY
— Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) November 23, 2020
Deadringer. pic.twitter.com/TiP1HHbb4O
— Brad Evans (@NoisyHuevos) November 23, 2020
Laughs are cheap, man. I'm going for gasps. pic.twitter.com/1ITMcUC13X
— B. W. Carlin (@BaileyCarlin) November 23, 2020
When Sephora runs out of eyeliner pic.twitter.com/u8mJQpYrxR
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 23, 2020
When people keep asking if you're wearing eyeliner pic.twitter.com/PfVCuNK27o
— CJ Fogler #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) November 23, 2020
Hiiiiiiii Joker pic.twitter.com/pD0M0CS7tX
— Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) November 23, 2020
😀 😠 pic.twitter.com/5ugi7011F6
— Sporting News (@sportingnews) November 23, 2020
When your little brother scratches your My Chemical Romance CD pic.twitter.com/eqmopsCoDF
— B. W. Carlin (@BaileyCarlin) November 23, 2020
when someone says Depeche Mode is better than The Cure pic.twitter.com/zmKx50egPE
— Mina Kimes (@minakimes) November 23, 2020
Just Derek Carr staring directly into your soul. pic.twitter.com/Ub9lwVbBs4
— Sunday Night Football (@SNFonNBC) November 23, 2020
when mom says she's not making stuffing for Thanksgiving this year pic.twitter.com/Lhn9qIyAeV
— SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) November 23, 2020
tfw ur thinking about all of the receipts pic.twitter.com/ZLj19vI70K
— Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) November 23, 2020
Derek Carr when he sees the Chiefs on the schedule pic.twitter.com/f6MtQB7H05
— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 23, 2020
Many thought he looked like The Undertaker, too, who officially retired from the WWE on Sunday night.
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 23, 2020
#FarewellTaker pic.twitter.com/KQGeAhPCyU
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) November 23, 2020
I didn’t know the Undertaker was related to Derek Carr. https://t.co/AFRCbYZioc
— Amie Just (@Amie_Just) November 23, 2020
Derek Carr doing his best Undertaker impersonation pic.twitter.com/HlWtFDSA1q
— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 23, 2020
— Hayden Winks (@HaydenWinks) November 23, 2020
#ThankYouTaker https://t.co/uqSvDcurZB
— Brandon Velaski (@bvelaski) November 23, 2020
Nice of Carr to honor Taker tonight. pic.twitter.com/ZJWmL96w4k
— Todd Brommelkamp (@ToddBrommelkamp) November 23, 2020
Carr almost got the last laugh, too.
The 29-year-old went 23-of-31 for 275 yards and three touchdowns through the air, and led the Raiders on a 12-play, 51-yard touchdown drive that put them up by three with less than two minutes ago. In the end, though, it was Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes sealed the deal with a quick 75-second game-winning drive.
