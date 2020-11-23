Derek Carr was caught mean-mugging on Sunday Night Football, and fans had all the jokes

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was spotted looking, well, angry on the sidelines during their 35-31 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday night.

Obviously, fans at home couldn’t resist making all of the jokes about it on Twitter.

when everyone memes Justin Herbert for having your haircut pic.twitter.com/voQ9FRC4KY — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) November 23, 2020

Laughs are cheap, man. I'm going for gasps. pic.twitter.com/1ITMcUC13X — B. W. Carlin (@BaileyCarlin) November 23, 2020

When Sephora runs out of eyeliner pic.twitter.com/u8mJQpYrxR — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 23, 2020

When people keep asking if you're wearing eyeliner pic.twitter.com/PfVCuNK27o — CJ Fogler #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) November 23, 2020

When your little brother scratches your My Chemical Romance CD pic.twitter.com/eqmopsCoDF — B. W. Carlin (@BaileyCarlin) November 23, 2020

when someone says Depeche Mode is better than The Cure pic.twitter.com/zmKx50egPE — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) November 23, 2020

Just Derek Carr staring directly into your soul. pic.twitter.com/Ub9lwVbBs4 — Sunday Night Football (@SNFonNBC) November 23, 2020

when mom says she's not making stuffing for Thanksgiving this year pic.twitter.com/Lhn9qIyAeV — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) November 23, 2020

tfw ur thinking about all of the receipts pic.twitter.com/ZLj19vI70K — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) November 23, 2020

Derek Carr when he sees the Chiefs on the schedule pic.twitter.com/f6MtQB7H05 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 23, 2020

Many thought he looked like The Undertaker, too, who officially retired from the WWE on Sunday night.

Story continues

I didn’t know the Undertaker was related to Derek Carr. https://t.co/AFRCbYZioc — Amie Just (@Amie_Just) November 23, 2020

Derek Carr doing his best Undertaker impersonation pic.twitter.com/HlWtFDSA1q — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 23, 2020

Nice of Carr to honor Taker tonight. pic.twitter.com/ZJWmL96w4k — Todd Brommelkamp (@ToddBrommelkamp) November 23, 2020

Carr almost got the last laugh, too.

The 29-year-old went 23-of-31 for 275 yards and three touchdowns through the air, and led the Raiders on a 12-play, 51-yard touchdown drive that put them up by three with less than two minutes ago. In the end, though, it was Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes sealed the deal with a quick 75-second game-winning drive.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 22: Quarterback Derek Carr #4 of the Las Vegas Raiders passes the ball during the second half of an NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on November 22, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

