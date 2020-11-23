Derek Carr was caught mean-mugging on Sunday Night Football, and fans had all the jokes

Ryan Young
·Writer
·2 min read

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was spotted looking, well, angry on the sidelines during their 35-31 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday night.

Obviously, fans at home couldn’t resist making all of the jokes about it on Twitter.

Many thought he looked like The Undertaker, too, who officially retired from the WWE on Sunday night.

Carr almost got the last laugh, too.

The 29-year-old went 23-of-31 for 275 yards and three touchdowns through the air, and led the Raiders on a 12-play, 51-yard touchdown drive that put them up by three with less than two minutes ago. In the end, though, it was Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes sealed the deal with a quick 75-second game-winning drive.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 22: Quarterback Derek Carr #4 of the Las Vegas Raiders passes the ball during the second half of an NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on November 22, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
