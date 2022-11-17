Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 11 matchup

Josh McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) limp into their Week 11 matchup against Russell Wilson's Denver Broncos (3-6).

The Raiders failed to take down the Indianapolis Colts in Jeff Saturday's NFL coaching debut and now roll into Denver at a virtual rock bottom. Can Derek Carr, Josh Jacobs and Davante Adams get any momentum going on the road? Or will Wilson and Co. prevail in this AFC West matchup? The game is scheduled to kick off Sunday at 4 p.m. ET from Mile High Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Raiders vs. Broncos Week 11 game:

Raiders at Broncos odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Broncos (-3)

Moneyline: Broncos (-145); Raiders (+125)

Over/under: 41.5

More odds, injury info for Raiders vs. Broncos

BOILING OVER: Raiders QB Derek Carr gets emotional in press conference after Week 10 loss to Colts

WEEK 11 NFL POWER RANKINGS: Does chaos ensue with Eagles, Bills and Cowboys losing?

WEEK 10 WINNERS AND LOSERS: Christian Watson saves Packers; Bills are flawed team

Lorenzo Reyes: Raiders 17, Broncos 14

Stay away from this game. Both teams are a combined 6-12 against the spread. Both are offensively inept, turn the ball over and are just consistently unreliable. But, if you have to jump in, I’m on the Raiders bouncing back.

Nov 13, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders Mark Davis attends pregame at Allegiant Stadium.

Safid Deen: Raiders 27, Broncos 20

It’s never a good sign when an owner like Mark Davis has to issue a vote of confidence publicly for McDaniels. But that’s what the Raiders did this week. They’re due for a win, and they face a team struggling just like them in the Denver Broncos.

Lance Pugmire: Raiders 24, Broncos 21

Carr felt someone had to say something about Las Vegas’ culture and he did so emphatically, calling a handful of teammates to the carpet for their lack of inspiration. It likely jogs them to life against a slumbering division rival.

32 THINGS WE LEARNED: Game of the year, Jeff Saturday's big Sunday

NEW BUCKETS: The NFL has returned alternate helmets in 2022: Ranking all 13 from best to worst

Story continues

IN-DEPTH: The NFL coaches project

NFL salaries: These are the highest-paid NFL players

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See applicable operator site for its terms and conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos: Game predictions, picks, odds