Las Vegas Raiders at Cleveland Browns: Staff Predictions

As the Browns prepare to face the Las Vegas Raiders at 5 p.m. Monday at FirstEnergy Stadium in a crucial AFC game shrouded in uncertainties, they would do well to remember former Raiders owner Al Davis' most famous quip.

Just win, baby.

Will quarterback Baker Mayfield return from the Browns' crowded COVID list in time to take his rightful place behind center JC Tretter and guide the Browns' still-sputtering offense? Or will third-stringer Nick Mullens, who moved into the starting lineup after both Mayfield and backup Case Keenum tested positive last week for COVID-19, have to take the reins with the season on the line?

Doesn't matter. Just win, baby.

Will offensive tackles Jedrick Wills Jr. or James Hudson III return from the COVID list in time to protect either Mayfield or Mullens and open holes for Nick Chubb? Or will some combination of Blake Hance, Michael Dunn and Alex Taylor be tasked with slowing Raiders defensive ends Maxx Crosby and Yannick Ngakoue, who have made life miserable for QBs all season?

Doesn't matter. Just win, baby.

Will there be any last-minute reinforcements for a COVID-ravaged defense missing its top three safeties (John Johnson III, Ronnie Harrison Jr. and Grant Delpit), a starting defensive end (Jadeveon Clowney), a starting defensive tackle (Malik McDowell) and a starting cornerback (Troy Hill)?

Doesn't matter. Just win, baby.

Will coach Kevin Stefanski test negative and emerge from his basement in time to don his headset, or will special teams coach Mike Priefer and offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt get a chance to duplicate the success they had as interim coach and play caller in the Browns' playoff victory last season in Pittsburgh?

Doesn't matter. Just win, baby.

Somehow, in what looked like a lost season, a win would make the Browns 8-6 and improbably put them in the driver's seat in the congested AFC North, in which all four teams could still finish first — or last — with three weeks to play.

A loss, on the other hand, would drop the Browns to the bottom of the division and put their playoff hopes on life support.

Just win, baby.

Here's how our Browns coverage team expects Monday's game to turn out:

Steve Doerschuk

Steve Doerschuk (9-4)

Game prediction: Browns 24-17. This is a bit like forecasting a 1987 game with replacement players, but we hear that the Browns, while concerned about the Raiders' pass rush, are confident they will get to 8-6.

Marla Ridenour, Akron Beacon Journal

Marla Ridenour (9-4)

Game prediction: Browns 20, Raiders 17: Know this makes no sense with 23 players and three coaches on the Browns' reserve/COVID-19 list as of Sunday night. But if Nick Mullens can get rid of the ball quickly, it should open things up for Nick Chubb and D'Ernest Johnson. Or maybe Baker Mayfield tests negative Monday?

George M. Thomas

George Thomas (8-5)

Game prediction: Browns 20, Raiders 14. It's gut check time.

Nate Ulrich

Nate Ulrich (9-4)

Game prediction: Raiders 23, Browns 16. The Browns entered Monday with 23 players and three coaches unavailable due to COVID-19. The Raiders had no one on the COVID-19 list. Things can change until three hours before kickoff. Miracles can happen. But this is going to be tough for Cleveland.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Las Vegas Raiders at Cleveland Browns: Staff Predictions