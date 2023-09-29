Las Vegas Raiders' Chandler Jones arrested for violating restraining order

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones was arrested Friday for two misdemeanor counts of violating a restraining order, according to online jail records in Nevada.

The jail records indicate that the restraining order is in connection with allegations of domestic violence, but additional details about the arrest were not immediately available as of early Friday afternoon. Jones, 33, remained in custody at the Clark County Detention Center as of 2 p.m. ET, with bail set at $15,000.

Spokespeople for both the jail and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department did not immediately reply to requests for additional information Friday. An email sent to Jones' agent was also not immediately returned.

The Raiders said in a statement that they hope Jones "receives the care that he needs."

"He, his family, and all those involved are in our thoughts," the team said. "As this is now a legal matter, we will not be providing further comment."

Jones' arrest came less than 24 hours after he posted a string of erratic messages and videos on X, the social-media platform formerly known as Twitter. Some of the messages, which have since been deleted, included references to hackers and the death of former NFL tight end Aaron Hernandez, among other subjects.

Jones wrote in separate social-media posts earlier this week that he had been taken to a hospital and behavioral health facility against his will. "I haven't done anything wrong," he wrote in one post. "The police said people were concerned about me because of my posts online."

Jones signed a three-year, $51 million contract with the Raiders last year but has yet to appear in a game for them so far this season. He was placed on the non-football illness list last week. A four-time Pro Bowler, he previously played for the New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals and has recorded double-digit sack totals in seven of his 11 professional seasons.

Contributing: Scooby Axson

Contact Tom Schad at tschad@usatoday.com or on social media @Tom_Schad.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Raiders' Chandler Jones arrested for violating restraining order