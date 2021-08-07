Raiders DE Carl Nassib after coming out as gay: 'I’ve been met with nothing but love and support'

It’s been more than a month since Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib came out as gay on Instagram — an announcement that officially made him the first active openly gay player in the NFL.

Though the first few days were stressful, Nassib is more than ready to put it behind him.

"First couple of days, being 'out,' the only 'out' player, my body felt like Jell-O. I was very anxious," he said Friday, speaking for the first time since he came out, via ESPN. "But now, I just wanted to get this [media conference] over with, wanted to move on, just have a lot of clarity. I feel better today. I feel better than I did yesterday and the day before that. So, I'm looking forward to the future.”

Nassib: ‘We’ve got a great locker room’

Nassib made his announcement in a brief Instagram video in June, something that generated tons of support throughout the NFL world.

Though Nassib said that there weren’t many people across the league that knew he was gay before his post — Nassib said Friday that he spoke with Raiders coaches ahead of time — that the reaction has been nothing but positive, especially in Las Vegas.

“I knew [the reaction here] was going to be good. I had zero stress about that, absolutely no worries about it,” Nassib said, via USA Today. “We’ve got a great locker room, great teammates. I’ve been met with nothing but love and support. It has been incredible.

“Football players get a bad rap, but we’re humble, hard working, accepting people. This was a great example of that.”

Both Raiders owner Mark Davis and coach Jon Gruden praised him quickly, and quarterback Derek Carr spoke out again in support of Nassib this week.

"His locker is just a few down from mine, and I just want to make sure that he knows that, man, we just want him to play as hard as he can so we can win a Super Bowl," Carr said, via ESPN. "That's what we're here to do.

"Whether someone agrees or disagrees with what he does on or off the field, that's everybody's opinion and leave it like that. But we're still a family when we come in this building. We better treat him like such. And so, from my point of view, it's been good.”

Nassib is preparing to enter his sixth season in the league this fall, and the second of a three-year, $25 million deal with the Raiders. The 28-year-old — who was first selected by the Cleveland Browns in the third round of the 2016 draft — racked up 28 total tackles and 2.5 sacks last season in Las Vegas.

Though he said the people closest to him have known for years, Nassib said that playing football since publicly coming out has been so much easier.

“It was definitely stressful growing up and being in the closet and doing all that,” Nassib said, via USA Today. “It has been a great weight off my shoulders. I’ve been out to my family and friends to this point for years, so it has been good not to have to lie when I come to work every day.”

Carl Nassib opened up about the reactions he has received after coming out as gay earlier this summer. (Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

