Las Vegas Raiders become first NFL team to require proof of vaccination to attend home games

The Las Vegas Raiders are the first NFL team to announce they will require fans at home games at Allegiant Stadium to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

The team's vaccination/no-mask policy will take effect for the team's Sept. 13 regular-season opener against the Baltimore Ravens on "Monday Night Football."

"Health and safety has always been our number one priority," Raiders owner Mark Davis said in a statement released by the team. "After consultation with (Nevada) Governor (Steve) Sisolak and other community leaders, this policy ensures that we will be able to operate at full capacity without masks for fully vaccinated fans for the entire season."

WHOSE STOCK IS UP, DOWN? NFL preseason Week 1 winners, losers

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) hands the ball off to running back Trey Ragas (36) during the second quarter of their preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

For Saturday's preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks, the Raiders played in front of a home crowd at Allegiant Stadium for the first time since relocating to Las Vegas from Oakland following the 2019 season. With a mask mandate in place for the game, there were 50,101 fans in attendance at the 65,000-seat stadium, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Raiders announce COVID vaccination policy at Allegiant Stadium