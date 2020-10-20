Las Vegas Raiders activate Marcus Mariota off Injured Reserve originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

After 43 days on the Injured Reserve list, Marcus Mariota has officially been activated by the Las Vegas Raiders.

The former Oregon Ducks quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner was placed on IR on September 7 after dealing with a strained pectoral muscle and was designated to return on Sept. 30. Per NFL guidelines, the team had three weeks to add him back to the active roster or he will be unable to return to the field for the remainder of the season. The Raiders had one day to spare. Phew.

We have signed DE David Irving to the practice squad and activated QB Marcus Mariota from Reserve/Injured List. pic.twitter.com/ruQPO1rEU2 — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) October 20, 2020

After taking down AFC West divisional rival and the defending Super Bowl winner Kansas City two Sundays ago, the Raiders stepped into a necessary bye week last weekend. This gave Mariota to get re-evaluated and continue his rehab.

Now, the Raiders (3-2) will host Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football.

Starting quarterback Derek Carr finally aired the ball out downfield against the Chiefs completing 21-of-33 of his passes for 347 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. This was good for his highest QBR this season (91.2). Kansas City’s passing defense is currently third best in the league giving up 208 passing yards. Carr exposed this secondary in week 5.

Can Carr keep this momentum going against arguably one of the better secondaries in the NFL in Tampa Bay? The Bucs defense currently leads the NFL only allowing 282 yards per game.

The seven-year veteran QB is on thin ice with this Raiders franchise and a healthy Mariota could be called upon sooner rather than later.

