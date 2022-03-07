Las Vegas Raiders 7-round mock draft after scouting combine

The Las Vegas Raiders have left Indianapolis after the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine has wrapped up.

So which players are officially on the radar for the Raiders and who could be picked by them in April? Here is a full seven-round mock draft after the scouting combine for the Raiders.

Round 1: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Olave ran a 4.39 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine and has four years of production at Ohio State. He would be a Day 1 starter for the Raiders at wide receiver and would be a perfect fit with Derek Carr.

Round 2 - Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Elam is a ticky man-to-man cornerback with excellent athleticism. He doesn’t have the best length in the world, but he’s battle-tested after several years of great play in the SEC.

Round 3 - Ed Ingram, OG, LSU

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Ingram is one of the best pure guards in this draft class and could be a Day 1 starter for the Raiders. He is a dominating run blocker and can move defenders off the ball.

Round 4 - Matt Waletzko, OT, North Dakota State

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Matt Waletzko tested as one of the best athletes at offensive tackle at the NFL Combine as he has rare size and speed. He needs some time to develop, but he would be an excellent swing tackle in Year 1.

Round 5 - Charlie Kolar, TE, Iowa State

Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

Josh McDaniels loves to use multiple tight end sets on offense and he already has two studs in Darren Waller and Foster Moreau. However, Charlie Kolar is a player worth drafting at this spot given his upside as a receiver. He could find his way on the field as a blocker and would help give the Raiders even more depth at tight end.

Round 5 - Cade Mays, OG, Tennessee

The Raiders plan on using the draft to upgrade their offensive line depth and Mays is too good of a value to pass on here. He needs some development, but he could be a starting guard by 2023 for the Raiders.

Round 7 - Kennedy Brooks, RB, Oklahoma

Story continues

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Richard is a free agent and the Raiders could be moving on from Kenyan Drake this offseason. Brooks is a super productive college back after totaling over 3,500 yards in three seasons. He would be well-worth the pick here on Day 3.

1

1