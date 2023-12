Las Vegas Raiders 63, Los Angeles Chargers 21.

That’s 9 TDs and PATs for Vegas, and 3 TDs and successful PATs for the Bolts.

And you know what that means: Scorigami!

LAC 21 – 63 LV

Final That’s Scorigami!! It’s the 1083rd unique final score in NFL history. — Scorigami (@NFL_Scorigami) December 15, 2023

