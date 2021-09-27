Las Vegas Raiders 3-0 after topping Miami Dolphins in OT, 2 field goals to 1

The overtime escapades in the NFL have created some memorable — forgettable? — moments.

On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins visited the Las Vegas Raiders and things went 70 minutes.

The Dolphins tied the game in the fourth quarter with 2 seconds to go in regulation on a TD and 2-point conversion.

And off to overtime, they went.

First, Daniel Carlson delivered a field goal to give the Raiders a 28-25 lead. However, unless you score a touchdown on the first drive in OT, the game continues.

.@DanielCarlson38 knocks it through to give Las Vegas the lead. We play on in overtime. 📺: #MIAvsLV on CBS

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/SX9oCHDTuB — NFL (@NFL) September 26, 2021

Miami countered with a Jason Sanders field goal to tie it.

Jason Sanders drills a 50-yarder and we’re tied 28-28 with 2:49 to go in overtime! #FinsUp 📺: #MIAvsLV on CBS

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/ACOx0H3lUh — NFL (@NFL) September 26, 2021

That left things up to Las Vegas’ Carlson. He was put in a great position on a 27-yard run by Peyton Barber and the kicker came on and knocked through the field goal for the 31-28 victory that made Jon Gruden 3-0 in 2021.