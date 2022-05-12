Las Vegas Raiders’ 2022 NFL schedule: When will Raiders face San Francisco 49ers?

The Las Vegas Raiders will open the 2022 NFL season at the Los Angeles Chargers in a rematch of the AFC West regular-season finale from a year ago.

The Raiders defeated the Chargers 35-32 in overtime to clinch a playoff berth, but it’s a bit different this time.

Former Raiders star pass rusher Khalil Mack joined the Chargers in the offseason and will line up opposite of Joey Bosa. The Chargers also added cornerback J.C. Jackson, who previously played for the New England Patriots.

But the Raiders have star wide receiver Davante Adams, who will make his Raiders’ debut in Los Angeles.

The Raiders and Chargers will kick off at 1:25 p.m. Sept. 11, according to the full schedule released Thursday during presentations on ESPN and the NFL Network.

The Raiders’ home debut is set for Sept. 18 against the Arizona Cardinals. Speaking of Arizona, Raiders star pass rusher Chandler Jones will take on his former teammates at Allegiant Stadium.

There are plenty of other notable opponents the Raiders will see this season, including their former Bay Area neighbors, the San Francisco 49ers.

The Raiders and 49ers will meet at Allegiant Stadium in Week 17. The teams last met in the regular season in 2018, a 34-3 San Francisco win. The all-time series is tied 7-7.

Another notable game will see Las Vegas take a trip to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers on Dec. 24, marking 50 years since the “Immaculate Reception.” That game was played on Dec. 23, 1972.

2022 Raiders schedule

Week 1: Sept. 11 at Los Angeles Chargers, 1:25 p.m. (CBS)

Week 2: Sept. 18 vs. Arizona Cardinals, 1:25 p.m. (CBS)

Week 3: Sept. 25 at Tennessee Titans, 10 a.m. (FOX)

Week 4: Oct. 2 vs. Denver Broncos, 1:25 p.m. (CBS)

Week 5: Oct. 10 at Kansas City Chiefs, 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Week 6: Bye

Week 7: Oct. 23 vs. Houston Texans, 1:05 p.m. (CBS)

Week 8: Oct. 30 at New Orleans Saints, 10 a.m. (CBS)

Week 9: Nov. 6 at Jacksonville Jaguars, 10 a.m. (CBS)

Week 10: Nov. 13 vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1:05 p.m. (CBS)

Week 11: Nov. 20 at Denver Broncos, 1:05 p.m. (FOX)

Week 12: Nov. 27 at Seattle Seahawks, 1:05 p.m. (CBS)

Week 13: Dec. 4 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1:25 p.m. (CBS)

Week 14: Dec. 8 at Los Angeles Rams, 5:15 p.m. (Prime Video)

Week 15: Dec. 18 vs. New England Patriots, 5:20 p.m. (NBC*)

Week 16: Dec. 24 at Pittsburgh Steelers, 5:15 p.m. (NFL Network)

Week 17: Jan. 1 vs. San Francisco 49ers, 1:05 p.m. (FOX)

Week 18: Jan. 7 or Jan. 8 vs. Kansas City Chiefs, TBD

*Sunday Night games in Weeks 5-15 and Week 17 subject to change

Specific dates, start times, and networks for Week 18 matchups will be determined and announced following the conclusion of Week 17

Flexible scheduling will not be applied to games airing on Thursday or Monday nights.

Preseason schedule

Aug. 4 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 5 p.m. (Hall of Fame Game)

Week 1: vs. Minnesota Vikings

Week 2: at Miami Dolphins

Week 3: vs. New England Patriots