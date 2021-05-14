Las Vegas Raiders’ 2021 schedule
Time for Gruden
The Raiders head into their second season in Las Vegas and fourth in the second Jon Gruden regime. Time to see a big step up for a team that has folded in the second half of the last two years. (For the latest Las Vegas Raiders news, rumors and more, head to USA TODAY Raiders Wire)
Week 1: vs Baltimore Ravens (Monday Night Football)
Week 2: at Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 3: vs Miami Dolphins
Week 4: at Los Angeles Chargers
Week 5: vs Chicago Bears
Week 6: at Denver Broncos
Week 7: vs Philadelphia Eagles
Week 8: BYE
Week 9: at New York Giants
Week 10: vs Kansas City Chiefs
Week 11: vs Cincinnati Bengals
Week 12: vs Dallas Cowboys
Week 13: vs Washington Football Team
Week 14: at Kansas City Chiefs (Sunday Night Football)
Week 15: at Cleveland Browns
Week 16: vs Denver Broncos
Week 17: at Indianapolis Colts
Wek 18: vs Los Angeles Chargers
