Las Vegas Raiders’ 2021 schedule

Barry Werner
1 min read
Time for Gruden

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Raiders head into their second season in Las Vegas and fourth in the second Jon Gruden regime. Time to see a big step up for a team that has folded in the second half of the last two years. (For the latest Las Vegas Raiders news, rumors and more, head to USA TODAY Raiders Wire)

Week 1: vs Baltimore Ravens (Monday Night Football)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Week 2: at Pittsburgh Steelers

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Week 3: vs Miami Dolphins

(ALLEN EYESTONE / THE PALM BEACH POST)

Week 4: at Los Angeles Chargers

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Week 5: vs Chicago Bears

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Week 6: at Denver Broncos

(© File photo)

Week 7: vs Philadelphia Eagles

USAT

Week 8: BYE

Dec 17, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) runs the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers during overtime at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9: at New York Giants

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Week 10: vs Kansas City Chiefs

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11: vs Cincinnati Bengals

USAT

Week 12: vs Dallas Cowboys

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Week 13: vs Washington Football Team

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Week 14: at Kansas City Chiefs (Sunday Night Football)

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Week 15: at Cleveland Browns

Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Week 16: vs Denver Broncos

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Week 17: at Indianapolis Colts

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Wek 18: vs Los Angeles Chargers

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

