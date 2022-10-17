Joey Logano earned the first spot in next month’s championship race at Phoenix by winning Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

This marks the fifth time Logano has made it to the championship event. He previously did so in 2014, ’16, ’18 and ’20. Logano won the 2018 title.

While Logano won’t have to worry about the next two weeks, the remaining seven playoff drivers will see the pressure intensify.

Denny Hamlin entered this round seventh in the standings. His fifth-place finish helped him climb to fourth in the standings, holding the final transfer spot. William Byron trails Hamlin by six points. Chase Briscoe trails Hamlin by nine points. Ryan Blaney is 11 points behind Hamlin. Christopher Bell is 23 points from the final transfer spot.

The series races this Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC).

XFINITY SERIES

Josh Berry’s victory at Las Vegas sends him to the championship race for the first time. Justin Allgaier holds the final transfer spot. He leads Austin Hill by 15 points and AJ Allmendinger by 16 points.

The series races Saturday at Homestead (4:30 p.m. ET on USA Network).

CAMPING WORLD TRUCK SERIES

The Truck Series was off this past weekend. The series is back in action Saturday at Homestead. Ty Majeski is the only driver who has secured a spot in the Nov. 4 championship race at Phoenix.

Read more about NASCAR

Winners and losers at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Ross Chastain’s runner-up finish a ‘really, really, really good... Vegas Cup playoff race results, points standings

Las Vegas race alters NASCAR Cup playoff standings originally appeared on NBCSports.com