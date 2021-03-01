Las Vegas pool season is here but will look different this year. Here's what you need to know.

LAS VEGAS – Vacationers and spring breakers will soon be splashing into pools along The Strip and downtown.

But swim season will look a little different this year.

Starting Monday, pool clubs in Las Vegas can open at 35% capacity. State officials anticipate capacity limits will rise to 50% on March 15.

Guests can expect the health and safety guidelines that have been commonplace in the age of COVID-19. Lounge chairs will be spaced 6 feet apart. Masks will be required at all times – unless in the water or actively eating, drinking or smoking.

Companies like MGM Resorts are encouraging guests to book lounge chairs, cabanas and pool access ahead of time.

Here’s a look at opening dates and hours of operation for popular Vegas beach clubs and pools:

MGM Grand

Wet Republic Ultra Pool opens March 5. The 21+ pool will operate Thursday-Sunday from “11 a.m.-close,” according to the website.

Mirage

Bare Pool Lounge opens March 1. The 21+ pool will be open daily from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Park MGM

The Park MGM Pool opens March 1. The all ages pool will be open Friday-Sunday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Bellagio

The Mediterranean Pool opens March 1. The pool will be open daily from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Visitors must be at least 14 or accompanied by a guardian who is 18.

Delano

Delano Beach Club opens March 1 and will be open daily from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Visitors must be at least 14 or accompanied by a guardian who is 18.

Aria

The Liquid Pool Lounge opens March 12. The 21+ pool will be open Friday-Sunday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Caesars Palace

The Garden of the Gods Pool Oasis is now taking reservations for visits starting March 1. Hours of operation have not been updated on the website.

Wynn Las Vegas

Encore Beach Club will open March 5. The 21+ pool will operate from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sundays.

The Cosmopolitan

Boulevard Pool is now open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Starting March 22, the all ages pool will operate from 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Chelsea Pool will open March 12 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday. On March 22, the all ages pool hours will operate 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Stadium Swim – the giant pool at Circa Resort & Casino, opening in Downtown Las Vegas this month.

Circa

The 21+ Stadium Swim is now open daily from 8 a.m.-11 p.m.

Ed Komenda writes about Las Vegas for the Reno Gazette Journal and USA Today Network.

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Las Vegas pool season is here. What to know amid the COVID pandemic